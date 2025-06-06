Dehradun BJP Leader's Murder: Two Accused Injured In Police Encounter, Probe Intensifies

Dehradun: Two miscreants, accused in the murder of former Mandal President of BJP Yuva Morcha Rohit Negi, were injured in an encounter with the police on Thursday near Premnagar police station area here in Uttarakhand.

The encounter took place close to the Muzaffarnagar-Manglaur border late last night. The duo sustained injuries in the leg during retaliatory firing by the police. Seriously injured, both of them were taken to CHC Gurukul Narsan, from where they were shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh as their condition deteriorated.

On May 3, BJP leader Rohit Negi was shot dead by two bike-borne youths late at night at Peepal Chowk in Manduwala area under Premnagar police station. Since then, Doon Police had been frequently launching raids in several places across western Uttar Pradesh to arrest the two accused.

Meanwhile, late last night, Mohammad Azhar Tyagi, a resident of Purkaji area in Muzaffarnagar district, and Ayush Kumar alias Sikandar of Malandi were spotted near the Muzaffarnagar-Manglaur border.

Both the accused, in an attempt to flee the spot, opened fire at police. As the cops retailated, both criminals suatained injuries in the leg. They are currently under treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Those who are involved in criminal activities in Uttarakhand will not be spared at any cost," warned SSP Ajay Singh, adding that further action and interrogation is being carried out by police in this connection.

Murder Of BJP Leader

Late night on May 3, Rohit Negi was partying with his friends, including a girl who happened to be a friend of Rohit's friend. It was during this time that Azhar started arguing with her. When Rohit heard their conversation, he realised that Azhar was misbehaving with the girl. When Rohit confronted Azhar, a heated altercation broke out. Somehow, the situation came under control there after mutual persuasion. Later, everyone left in Rohit's car for their respective homes; while Azhar, along with his friend Ayush, was waiting on a motorcycle in Manduwala.

As soon as Rohit stopped the car, Azhar opened fire and the bullet hit Rohit's neck. His friends rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead. A complaint was lodged by Rohit's friend at Premnagar police station, based on which a murder case was registered against Azhar and Ayush. After intense manhunt, the duo was finally apprehended by police last night.