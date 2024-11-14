Dehradun Accident: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Sales Tax Check Leads To Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up

Dehradun: A road accident occurred late on Wednesday night at the Asharodi check post on the Delhi Highway in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others. The incident took place in the Clementown police station area during a routine vehicle check conducted by the Sales Tax Department.

According to officials, a vehicle was signalled to stop by the Sales Tax team for checking and the driver applied the brakes suddenly. This caused multiple vehicles travelling behind to collide with each other. The crash led to a container truck overturning, crushing several vehicles in its path.

Clementown police station in-charge Pankaj Dhariwal said that six vehicles were involved in this crash, including two dumpers, a car and a motorcycle. One person, identified as Sukhdev from Damkadi Saharanpur was killed in the crash. His son, Sudhanshu, was critically injured. Two Sales Tax officers, Suman Das and Naveen Mahar, were also injured in the accident and have been hospitalised.

The police officials said that the collision occurred when the truck carrying the container collided with the vehicles that were stopped. The impact caused the container to overturn, which in turn triggered a pile-up involving two dumpers and other vehicles.

Dhariwal said that the Clementown police responded swiftly, rescuing the injured and sending them to a nearby hospital. "An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. Authorities are also working to determine whether any safety protocols were violated," Dhariwal said.