Defying Tradition, Only Tribal 'Jara Sabara' Women Lead The Worship At Kendrapara's Maa Panchubarahi Temple

In Odisha's Bagapatia village, a centuries-old temple continues a unique tradition - not men or Brahmins, tribal women here don the role of priests.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST

3 Min Read
By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: At times, women lead the change in the most unlikely of places - temples - in some parts of the country. And one among them is the shrine of Maa Panchubarahi, the powerful sea goddess of Satabhaya - now relocated to Bagapatia in Kendrapara district. Here tribal women from the Jara Sabar community have held on to the priestly mantle for generations. These women have bathed, dressed, and adorned the deity, carrying forward a tradition that began after Maa herself wrote off the tradition of Brahmin priests offering their service.

As per folklore, during the reign of Kanika King Shibendra Narayan Bhanjdeo, a fire broke out in the Satabhaya forests leading to the discovery of five idols - Maa Panchubarahi, Janjali, Bimali, Kamali, and Batakumari - all seated in a boat. To begin the worship of these goddesses, the king built a shrine and appointed Brahmin priests. But, it is said, one of the Brahmin priests disturbed the rituals leading to the wrath of the goddess who cursed him, turning him into a stone. “That night, the king had a dream in which the goddess commanded that henceforth she should be worshipped only by virtuous women from the Jara Sabar (tribal) community,” explains Anjan Lenka, member of the village committee.

Since then, women from the tribal community have led the worship. Their rituals begin at dawn with Maa’s bath, continue with all other pujas and offerings cooked on a traditional chullah, and end at night with Badasinghar attire, which is called the final adornment. The system also allows substitution, - when one priestess undergoes menstrual cycle, childbirth, or a death in the family, another from the same clan steps in.

“It is an opportunity few women get. We do not only worship, we offer our service. It means a lot to us to serve Maa,” says Bengalata Dalai, who has performed rituals for over three decades. She is now training younger women, so that the tradition can continue. Her daughter-in-law Pratima Dalai has recently been incorporated as one of the priestesses.

The shrine also follows two different practices not seen in other temples - the worship is closed on Tuesdays and secondly food offerings include non-vegetarian delicacies. During the Raja festival celebrated in Odisha, the temple remains closed too. “Every temple has its own rules. But here, Maa is in a different avatar. She accepts only what we offer. We are chosen by Her,” says Giridhari Dalai, a devotee.

The sea has been both protector and destroyer of Satabhaya. Once located seven kilometers inland, the shrine eventually came under threat from constant coastal erosion. In 2018, the idol of Maa Panchubarahi and the displaced villagers were shifted to a safe place in Bagapatia. But the tradition, led by Sabar women priests, remains unbroken.

“I have been serving here for the last four months though I have been a devotee since birth,” says Pratima Dalai, 35, who is being trained by Bengalata. Earlier, her family members served as the priestesses.

“I come at 3 am, take a ritual bath before opening the temple gates, and perform the Balyabhog at 6 am. I worship for 15 days in a month. In case of menstruation, or death and birth in the family, other female worshippers take over. That is why two women from the clan have been given the responsibility of worshiping," explains Pratima.

For devotees like Nakula Pradhan, the non-stop tradition despite displacement concerns strengthens their faith. “We trust Maa Panchubarahi. Whenever we face difficulties, we come to Maa. It is a matter of pride for us that women here lead the rituals signifying the importance of women,” he states.

