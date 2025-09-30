ETV Bharat / state

Defying Tradition, Only Tribal 'Jara Sabara' Women Lead The Worship At Kendrapara's Maa Panchubarahi Temple

By Radhakanta Mohanty Kendrapara: At times, women lead the change in the most unlikely of places - temples - in some parts of the country. And one among them is the shrine of Maa Panchubarahi, the powerful sea goddess of Satabhaya - now relocated to Bagapatia in Kendrapara district. Here tribal women from the Jara Sabar community have held on to the priestly mantle for generations. These women have bathed, dressed, and adorned the deity, carrying forward a tradition that began after Maa herself wrote off the tradition of Brahmin priests offering their service. As per folklore, during the reign of Kanika King Shibendra Narayan Bhanjdeo, a fire broke out in the Satabhaya forests leading to the discovery of five idols - Maa Panchubarahi, Janjali, Bimali, Kamali, and Batakumari - all seated in a boat. To begin the worship of these goddesses, the king built a shrine and appointed Brahmin priests. But, it is said, one of the Brahmin priests disturbed the rituals leading to the wrath of the goddess who cursed him, turning him into a stone. “That night, the king had a dream in which the goddess commanded that henceforth she should be worshipped only by virtuous women from the Jara Sabar (tribal) community,” explains Anjan Lenka, member of the village committee. Defying Tradition, Only Tribal 'Jara Sabara' Women Lead The Worship At Kendrapara's Maa Panchubarahi Temple (ETV Bharat) Since then, women from the tribal community have led the worship. Their rituals begin at dawn with Maa’s bath, continue with all other pujas and offerings cooked on a traditional chullah, and end at night with Badasinghar attire, which is called the final adornment. The system also allows substitution, - when one priestess undergoes menstrual cycle, childbirth, or a death in the family, another from the same clan steps in.