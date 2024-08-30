Deferring Salaries, Allowances Would Boost Economy Symbolically, Says Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Many people have welcomed the decision of the Himachal Chief Minister and Ministers to defer their salaries and allowances. as a move aimed at symbolically boosting the state's economy.

Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister of Himachal Pradesh, emphasized that this gesture should be emulated by all legislators as a small yet meaningful step toward economic recovery.

"We are making every effort to strengthen our resources," Singh stated. "This includes revising taxation policies, enhancing the mining policy, and managing water resources more effectively, all of which have the potential to generate significant revenue for the state. Additionally, we are considering the legalization of hemp cultivation for medicinal purposes. A committee of legislators will soon bring this matter up for discussion on the floor of the house."

Singh further mentioned the pressing need for disaster relief funds from the central government. "We have suffered enormous losses due to recent disasters and floods, but the funds we have received from the Union government for disaster relief have been insufficient," he explained. "The state government is committed to ensuring equal development across all regions. We have allocated funds through the Public Works Department (PWD) to aid in the restoration efforts."

He reported that about 160 roads remain closed across the state. "Our department teams are on the ground daily, monitoring and assessing the situation," Singh said. "We have allocated 500-600 crore rupees to the PWD to expedite the restoration process. We are doing everything we can to resolve these issues and will continue to seek additional support from the central government."

Addressing the remarks made by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Simranjit Singh Mann, Singh expressed respect for Kangana Ranaut, a prominent figure associated with Himachal Pradesh. "Kangana is a respected member, and we hold her in high regard as a woman. However, it is important for her to reflect on her recent comments," Singh noted. "Even the BJP has advised her to exercise more restraint, and we hope that will happen. We respect her fully and will support her in any development work she undertakes in relation to Himachal."

Earlier on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid out a statement on the financial condition of the state during the third day of the monsoon session of the Assembly. The CM claimed that the funds from the Union Government had not reached the state.

"The financial condition of the state is not good. There are many reasons for this. The Revenue deficit grant, which was Rs 8,058 crore, has been reduced to Rs 6258 crore. Next year, in 2025-26 it will be further reduced by Rs 3000 crore to Rs 3257 crore", the statement read.

The Chief Minister claimed that out of the about Rs 9042 crore of PDNA, the central government has not sent any amount to the state. The statement mentioned the amount for the NPS contribution from the PDRDA has not reached the state government.

Moreover, the CM claims that the GST compensation for the state has been stopped after 2022.

"NPS contribution of around Rs 9,200 crore from the PFRDA has not been received from the Union government. GST compensation has been stopped since 2022, and because of that around Rs 2500-3000 has been reduced for the state. Because of OPS, the state's borrowing has been reduced by around Rs 2000 crore too. It is not easy to get ahead of these problems," the statement read.