Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Spiritual Guru In Kanpur

Kanpur: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh met his spiritual guru, Harihar Das Maharaj, at Shyam Nagar in Kanpur on Saturday. Singh also greeted the workers in Das' residence.

The minister is scheduled to visit the Field Gun Factory in Armapur where will speak to the senior officials of the ordnance factory to learn about the products manufactured there. Following this Singh will head to IIT Kanpur to attend the 65th Foundation Day of the institute as the chief guest.

According to IIT Director Manindra Aggarwal, the defence minister will launch a project for the defence sector from the podium of the venue.

BJP district president Deepu Pandey said many senior party officials arrived at Chakeri Airport to pay a courtesy call to Singh. If the defence minister enquired about the preparation of the Sisamau constituency, he would be provided with complete information. Every BJP person is also very excited about Singh's visit to Kanpur where he will stay for about six and a half hours to increase the enthusiasm of party leaders.

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav will also be in Kanpur on the same day to boost the morale of Nasim Solanki, wife of party candidate and former MLA Irfan Solanki.

SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai said, "Our preparation to contest elections is complete. While the workers are very excited about the election office, now, the entire strategy will be prepared in a meeting at the office".