Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurate Drone Manufacturing Unit In Noida

Noida: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Raphe mPhibr Drone Manufacturing Unit and Defence Equipment and Engine Test Facility in Noida.

Yogi said the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities for drones, aircraft engines, and aerospace testing marks a major achievement for India’s defence sector in the face of evolving global challenges. “India has been facing challenges since 1947, and Operation Sindoor has demonstrated the nation’s power in this new era of warfare. If you have strength, the world bows before you. When Shastra (epics) and Sastra (weapons) go hand in hand, peace prevails,” he said.

The Chief Minister cited the examples of Maharana Pratap’s valour and the symbolism of the lion as strength and authority. Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to national defence, he said nine ordnance factories are operational in the state, while 12,500 acres of land had been allocated for the defence corridor spread across Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Kanpur.

He said a BrahMos missile unit set up in Lucknow had already proven its capabilities during Operation Sindoor. Singh described the facility as a milestone in India’s scientific and defence innovation. “This unit is dedicated to the nation and represents a revolution in defence technology. The company that began in 2017 with just 10 people now has more than 3,600 scientists and engineers,” he said.C

laiming that the drones produced at the facility cannot be detected by defence systems in the US or China, Singh called it India’s most innovative aircraft manufacturing hub. “This technology will instil fear in the enemy,” he added.