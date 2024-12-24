Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Lucknow Ahead Of Atal Anniversay

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Monday on a three-day visit, the party's district chief said. Singh reached his Kalidas Marg residence directly from the airport where he met Praveen Garg, the national president of Vovinam Association of India. Garg was recently appointed the general secretary of the Asia Vovinam Association.

Rajnath Singh congratulated Garg on his appointment, which was made through elections held during the 5th Asian Championship from December 17 to 22 in Bali, Indonesia. Gurmeet Singh, president of Gurdwara Yahiyaganj also met Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow. On Tuesday, at 11 am, Singh will participate in the "Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh" at KD Singh Babu Stadium.

The event is being held on the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At 12.30 pm, he will inaugurate the Atal Health Fair on the Dilkusha Lawn in Lucknow Cantonment. At 5.30 pm, he will participate in a poetry recitation programme dedicated to Vajpayee, the former prime minister.

On Wednesday, Singh will pay tributes to Vajpayee at his statue in Lok Bhavan and will later attend a 'Good Governance Day' programme there. At 12.15 pm, he will unveil another statue of the BJP stalwart at Kudia Ghat in Chowk.