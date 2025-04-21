India's Soldiers Must Excel In Combat And Be Equally Proficient In Spiritual Empowerment: Rajnath Singh

Sirohi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in order to deal with challenges emanating from the constantly-evolving nature of warfare, India's soldiers must excel in the skills of combat while being equally proficient in mental stability and spiritual empowerment.

Speaking at a programme at the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters in Mount Abu on the theme ‘Self-Empowerment - Through Inner Awakening', he said there was a time when India was not taken seriously on the world stage. "But now when India speaks, the world listens," Singh said. He said India is all set to become the third largest economy in the world within two years. "By the time India celebrates 100 years of its Independence, it will be the number one nation in the world," he added.

The Defence Minister said India is advancing as an economic behemoth as its borders are safe. "It is because of our armed forces that the people of the country can breathe in peace," he said. On Brahmakumaris, Singh described spirituality and yoga, which are ingrained in India’s culture, as the biggest means to enhance mental well-being and deal with stress, anxiety and emotional turmoil. He said, an alert and strong security personnel becomes a lighthouse for the nation, which can face any storm with determination. He acknowledged the Security Service Wing of the Brahma Kumaris organisation for bolstering the security forces through residential, field & online programmes, special campaigns and force specific projects.

Remembering the chief administrator of Brahma Kumaris Late Dadi Ratanmohini, he said she spread the values ​​of Indian culture among the masses. "India will not forget you for this," Singh said.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence and Headquarters SSW, Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation of Brahma Kumaris. The aim is to guide Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries towards achieving better mental health and reducing dependency of medicines. As part of the agreement, the Security Service Division will run a self-empowerment program every month for retired officers and soldiers of the Army across the country. The division's Vice President BK Shukla Didi, National Convenor Colonel VC Sati Singh, Retired Vice Admiral Satish Singh Ghormade were among those present.