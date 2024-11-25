ETV Bharat / state

Defamatory Post Against Chandrababu: Police Reach Ram Gopal Varma's Hyderabad House To Arrest Him

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh are other TDP leaders whom Ram Gopal Varma allegedly mentioned in his post.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 minutes ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Police reached the Hyderabad house of film director Ram Gopal Varma in a case of posting morphed photos on social media, allegedly by him to defame Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

A police official who requested anonymity said a police team from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh reached Ram Gopal Varma's house in Hyderabad in this regard. Varma was scheduled to appear for questioning at Ongole Rural Police Station.

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has failed to appear at the Ongole Rural Police station in Prakasam district for the second time. Earlier, a case was registered against him at the police station for posting posts on social media, allegedly defaming three TDP leaders. TDP Mandal general secretary Muthanapalli Ramalingam has filed a complaint against him.

Andhra Pradesh High Court earlier suggested Verma file a bail petition if he anticipates arrest. On the filmmaker’s request for more time to appear before the police for questioning, the High Court asked him to make a request to the police.

The director, who was first given a notice to appear in the court, missed the date. The police asked him to appear for the hearing again on Monday, but he did not appear. Sources said Verma informed the police that he will not be able to appear for the hearing with his lawyer.

Seeing no other option, police reached his residence in Hyderabad and are waiting outside. The TDP alleged that the director posted defamatory messages during the promotion of the movie Vayuham. Based on the events that led to the tragic death of then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the movie was released late last year in the run-up to simultaneous polls to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Acting on the complaint of Telugu Desam Party's Rythu wing vice-president Nutalapati Rama Rao, Tullur police have also registered a case in this regard.

TAGGED:

