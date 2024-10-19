ETV Bharat / state

Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya To Host One-Of-A-Kind Drone Show During Festival Of Lights

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath government has laid an elusive plan to elevate the grandeur of Deepotsav here with a scintillating aerial drone show that will feature a stunning display using 500 drones adorned with multitudinous lights.

"The event will feature a stunning display using 500 drones adorned with colourful lights, captivating the sky of Ayodhya. The show is scheduled to last for 15 minutes and will be a key highlight of the main Deepotsav festivities, showcasing the capabilities of drones Made in India," a source said.

Visitors will be enlightened to get a glimpse of the ‘veer mudra’ of Lord Shri Ram, Laxman and Hanuman, which will come to life through a presentation of laser lights, voiceovers and musical narration. The Yogi government has left no stone unturned in turning the 2024 Deepotsav programme into a dazzling show of shimmer and culture.

This is the first Diwali after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram grand. As per CM Yogi's vision, the aerial drone show will be organised keeping in mind international standards. Ahead of the Deepotsav programme scheduled on October 30, a rehearsal will be conducted on October 29, to ensure seamless coordination and accurate drone formations. The show will take place at Ram Ki Paidi.