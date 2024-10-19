Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya To Host One-Of-A-Kind Drone Show During Festival Of Lights

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath government has laid an elusive plan to elevate the grandeur of Deepotsav here with a scintillating aerial drone show that will feature a stunning display using 500 drones adorned with multitudinous lights.
"The event will feature a stunning display using 500 drones adorned with colourful lights, captivating the sky of Ayodhya. The show is scheduled to last for 15 minutes and will be a key highlight of the main Deepotsav festivities, showcasing the capabilities of drones Made in India," a source said.
Visitors will be enlightened to get a glimpse of the ‘veer mudra’ of Lord Shri Ram, Laxman and Hanuman, which will come to life through a presentation of laser lights, voiceovers and musical narration. The Yogi government has left no stone unturned in turning the 2024 Deepotsav programme into a dazzling show of shimmer and culture.
This is the first Diwali after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram grand. As per CM Yogi's vision, the aerial drone show will be organised keeping in mind international standards. Ahead of the Deepotsav programme scheduled on October 30, a rehearsal will be conducted on October 29, to ensure seamless coordination and accurate drone formations. The show will take place at Ram Ki Paidi.
The event will include 15 eye-catching sky formations. A thorough storyboard with animation will be created to help with this, and it will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Agency for approval.
Work is already in progress on several procedures that will assist the airborne formations, such as concept development, screenplay creation, background music composition, voiceovers, narration, and laser light effects.
At Ram Ki Paidi, a laser light and sound performance will highlight inspirational moments from Lord Ram's life. Even though Ram Ki Paidi hosts laser and sound shows every day, this annual event is still a highlight of Deepotsav.
Green firecrackers with artistic designs will be featured in the laser display and music system in addition to the drone show, enhancing the atmosphere and illuminating the skies over Ayodhya and the event venue.
