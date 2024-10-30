ETV Bharat / state

Deepawali Will Be Celebrated On November 1 At Badrinath Dham

There is a special pooja for three days at Shree Badrinath Dham on the occasion of Deepawali.

Deepawali Will Be Celebrated On November 1 in Badrinath Dham
File photo of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chamoli: Deepawali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated at the Badrinath Dham on November 1. Preparations are in full swing for it. The area around the temple is decorated with colourful flowers, temple officials said.

They said that Deepawali will be celebrated at the Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. There is a special pooja at the Badrinath Dham from Dhanteras to Mahalakshmi Poojan, they said.

A special pooja will be performed of Lord Vishnu, Lord Kuber and Goddess Mahalakshmi. Special diyas will also be lit to mark the festival of lights.

Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Dham Trust official Kishor Panwar said that there is a lot of excitement among the devotees for Deepawali. He said that as the weather is conducive, several pilgrims are coming to visit the temple and seek blessings.

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also part of Panch Badri temples including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with Badrinath temple.

On October 29, over 10,000 devotees visited Badripuri while over 12 lakh devotees visited Badrinath shrine. Radhakrishna Thapiyal of Badrinath Dham said people who fast on Deepawali should do it on October 31.

