Deep-Rooted, Systemic Corruption Network In Key Tamil Nadu Govt Departments: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Friday claimed to have unearthed a "deep-rooted" and systemic "corruption" network involving several consultants across key departments of the Tamil Nadu government during raids carried out earlier this week in a money-laundering case.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that it also seized Rs 4.73 crore "unaccounted" cash, intended for "bribe" payments during the raids undertaken on May 6 in Chennai and Vellore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to an FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance Anti-corruption (DVAC) against S Pandian, Superintendent of the Environment Department and some others for alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The ED searched a total of 16 premises that included those of the above named officer and various "prominent" consultants for departments of Tamil Nadu government, it said.