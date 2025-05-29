Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal To Trigger Heavy Rains Across Bengal

Kolkata: The well-marked low pressure area, which had formed over the sea, is now gradually approaching over northwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The low pressure system is expected to enter land between the coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh today afternoon, triggering heavy to very heavy rains in north and south Bengal as well as in neighbouring Odisha.

The Met office today said, the depression took a more pronounced pattern on the sea overnight and is now located around 60 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in the northwest Bay of Bengal. The depression is moving at a speed of 20 kmph and is presently 100 km east-south west of Digha and around 250 km from Balasore, in Odisha. It is likely to continue to move northwards and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by afternoon, the weather office said.

Somnath Dutta, the Eastern Regional Director of IMD at Alipore in Kolkata said, "Heavy rains are expected across West Bengal all through the week. There is already enough water vapour and moisture in the air. There is also a cold feeling in the air. The maximum temperature has come down quite a bit and it is raining intermittently across different districts of the state. The sea is rough due to gusts. The Meteorological Office has already issued a warning for fishermen and have been prohibited from going to the sea for fishing till Saturday, as the entire north of Bay of Bengal is extremely rough. We have predicted gusts and squalls blowing at a maximum speed of 65 km along the coast."

The Met office has sounded a heavy rain warning for Kolkata and entire south Bengal for today. Kolkata may receive heavy rains ranging from 7 to 10 cm at some places and very heavy rains ranging from 12 to 20 cm at some places on Thursday. The same forecast is for Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purbo Medinipur, Purbo Bardhaman, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. The skies will gradually clear after Friday night, the weathermen said.

Rain will continue across most parts of North Bengal too. A red alert for heavy rains has been issued in Alipurduar for Friday. Apart from this, there are warnings for very heavy rains in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar till Sunday. Showers will continue in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda, along with gusts of around 40 to 60 kmph, the Met office said adding, scattered rainfall of up to 200 mm is predicted across several areas of north Bengal.

The IMD has also said in a bulletin that in response to the developing weather system, an Orange Warning has been sounded across the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur in Odisha. The weather office issued a Yellow Warning of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall in the districts of Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, Nuapada, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Jajpur.