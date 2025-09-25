ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Govt Launches Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana For Women

In order to avail the scheme, women will have to provide their proof of identity in the app. The benefits of the scheme will be available only to those women who are 23 years old or above and have been a resident of Haryana for at least 15 years.

Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini launched the app for the scheme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Under the scheme, eligible women will be given Rs 2,100 per month.

If a woman is not a resident of Haryana, but her husband has been staying in the state for the last 15 years, she will also be considered eligible for the scheme. In the first phase only whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for the scheme. As of now, 20 lakh women from across the state have been included in the scheme.

Eligible women were registered through the app at a district level programme organised at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal. Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal attended the programme as the chief guest and presented the cards to women who had successfully registered for the scheme. An exhibition of local for local products was also held at the event.

The Union Minister said the scheme has been launched on the birth anniversary of the pioneer of Antyodaya Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay. He said women registered under the scheme will get the benefits from the first of next month. Lal said the scheme will empower women.