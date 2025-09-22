Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Bail In Assault Case
The Gujarat High Court while granting the bail barred Vasava from entering Dediapada taluka for one year.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST
Bharuch: The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted bail to Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, who has been lodged in Vadodara Central Jail for allegedly attacking a taluka panchayat functionary at Dediapada in Narmada district.
High Court Judge MM Mengde granted bail to Vaisava but barred him for entering Dediapada taluka for one year. Earlier, a district court had granted bail to the legislator for three days (September 8, 9 and 10) to attend the Assembly sessions.
In July this year, during a meeting organised at an office in Dediapada, Vasava got agitated after raising objection over his nominee not being considered for appointment as a member of the 'Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko' (ATVT), a local-level coordination committee, as per the FIR registered at Dediapada police station.
Vasava allegedly started abusing a woman president of Sagbara taluka panchayat.
When Dediapda taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava, who was part of the meeting, objected, the MLA allegedly attacked him by hurling a mobile phone at him, causing injuries on his head, according to the complaint lodged by Sanjay Vasava.
The legislator also tried to attack the complainant with a glass but was prevented from doing so by police personnel present there, as per the FIR. However, as the glass broke, the MLA picked up the glass shards and approached towards Sanjay Vasava and threatened to kill him. The complainant somehow managed to escape, it said. The MLA damaged a chair kept in the office, the complaint alleged.
An FIR was subsequently registered at Dediapada police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult) and 324 (3) (damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Meanwhile, as tension escalated in Dediapada following Chaitar Vasava's arrest, the local administration imposed restrictions on the gathering of more than four persons at one place in the area, to maintain law and order.
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed the MLA was arrested as the BJP was "furious" after losing to AAP in Visavadar, referring to the recent bypoll in which his party candidate Gopal Italia won.
Also Read
Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Arrested On Attempt To Murder Charges