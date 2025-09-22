ETV Bharat / state

Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Bail In Assault Case

Bharuch: The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted bail to Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, who has been lodged in Vadodara Central Jail for allegedly attacking a taluka panchayat functionary at Dediapada in Narmada district.

High Court Judge MM Mengde granted bail to Vaisava but barred him for entering Dediapada taluka for one year. Earlier, a district court had granted bail to the legislator for three days (September 8, 9 and 10) to attend the Assembly sessions.

In July this year, during a meeting organised at an office in Dediapada, Vasava got agitated after raising objection over his nominee not being considered for appointment as a member of the 'Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko' (ATVT), a local-level coordination committee, as per the FIR registered at Dediapada police station.

Vasava allegedly started abusing a woman president of Sagbara taluka panchayat.

When Dediapda taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava, who was part of the meeting, objected, the MLA allegedly attacked him by hurling a mobile phone at him, causing injuries on his head, according to the complaint lodged by Sanjay Vasava.