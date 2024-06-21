ETV Bharat / state

Decomposed Body of Woman Recovered from North Delhi House

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Police said that the highly decomposed body was recovered from the Tilak Market area of North Delhi on June 21.

Police said that the highly decomposed body was recovered from the Tilak Market area of North Delhi on June 21.
The deceased is yet to be identified, police said. (Representative Photo)

New Delhi: A highly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a house in Tilak Market area of North Delhi, police on Friday said.

The deceased is yet to be identified but is likely to be around 50-60 years of age, they said. According to police, they received information regarding foul smell from a house, following which a police team from Lahori Gate Police Station was dispatched to the spot.

"The premise was found locked from inside," a senior police officer said. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being initiated, the officer added.

Read More:

  1. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 50 People Dead, About 100 Hospitalised Currently
  2. Telangana Cong MLA's Wife Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad

TAGGED:

DECOMPOSED BODYDELHI NEWSDELHI DEATH NEWSNORTH DELHI NEWSDECOMPOSED BODY DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.