ETV Bharat / state

Decomposed Body Of Woman, Four Children Found From Flat In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar: The decomposed bodies of a woman and her four children, who allegedly died by suicide in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, were recovered on Saturday. Police said the woman was living in a flat with her three sons and one daughter following a dispute with her husband.

"The flat had been closed for several days, and a strong odour was emanating from it. When residents informed the police, they broke into the flat only to find the decomposed bodies of Kiran (35), three sons, Sumit (18), Ayush (4) and Avnish (3), and daughter Sneha (13). The situation was so horrific that it was difficult to enter. To reduce the stench, the police used incense sticks and perfume," CO Suresh Sharma said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that Kiran had been living separately with her children for some time due to a dispute with her husband. She had divorced her first husband in 2019, with whom she had a son and a daughter. She remarried subsequently and has a son and a daughter from that," he added.

The motive behind the drastic step is yet to be revealed, and police have collected evidence from the scene to initiate an investigation. Neighbours said the flat had been closed for about a week, and no family member had been seen for several days. "The exact time and cause of death will only be clear after the arrival of the post-mortem report. Family members and acquaintances are being questioned to uncover the true reason behind the suicide," Sharma added.