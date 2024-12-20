ETV Bharat / state

Decomposed Body With Ransom Note Found Inside Parcel At Construction Site In Andhra Pradesh

Police said a ransom note demanding Rs 1.30 crore was found next to the decomposed body that was packed inside a wooden box.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
West Godavari: The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man was found in a parcel at a construction site in a village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, police said on Friday.

The incident has come to light in Yandagandi village in Undi mandal in West Godavari district. Sagi Tulasi, daughter of Mudunur Rangaraju, had been granted a residential plot in the village. Tulasi had applied to the Kshatriya Seva Samiti for financial support to construct her house. Understanding her financial challenges, the organisation provided construction materials in the first installment and agreed to supply electrical equipment in the second installment.

On Thursday night, Tulasi’s parents suddenly stumbled upon a parcel containing a wooden box in the area where constructions were underway. When they opened it, they were horrified to find a decomposed body with obnoxious smell. They immediately filed a complaint at the local police station.

After this, West Godavari SP Naeem Aspi arrived at the scene to examine the body and collected details from the family members. The police have recovered a note along with the body, warning of serious consequences if Rs 1.30 crore is not provided.

The body was later transported to Bhimavaram Government Hospital for postmortem.

The SP said further details would be disclosed only after a thorough investigation. "A probe is underway," he added.

