Decoding Silence: The Journey Of Jaipur's Nupur Bhardwaj Who Became The Voice Of Deaf & Dumb

Nupur’s father, Manoj Bhardwaj, has been working for the deaf community and founded the Nupur Foundation, naming it after his daughter. And Nupur grew up seeing her father fighting for the rights of the hearing-impaired. So her father proved to be her biggest inspiration.

The journey that started for Nupur eight years back has been on a roll. She has been a companion to countless deaf children and advocating for their rights. Other than assisting them in classrooms, she has been their biggest support at government offices, and stood by them to help them in asserting their legal rights.

She forayed into the world of decoding silence when she was just 10 years old. A new student who could not hear or speak had enrolled at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 in Jaipur. Nobody in the school knew sign language but Nupur did. “I was keen on learning the sign language basics from my father. So when I saw her struggling, I thought to help her and started translating for her. That was the turning point for me. I realised this is what I wanted to do in life,” narrates Nupur.

Jaipur: You may mistake her as someone who is hearing-impaired. But no, she is not, though most of the time, you would see her doing hand gestures, trying to communicate more in action than words. On her 18th birthday, when most teenagers would plan the day with cake, friends, and celebrations, Nupur Bhardwaj was planning something bolder and bigger - to build a world where deaf and dumb people are not left behind.

“Papa’s stories had so much to learn from. When he would come home and tell me about the struggles of deaf children, the discrimination they faced, the way society ignored them, I was moved. I was too young to understand, but I knew I wanted to help," says Nupur with a smile.

Manoj too feels his daughter’s commitment inspires him back. “When most children inherit property and lead their lives with the purpose of getting a good job, my daughter has inherited responsibility. I feel good about her dedication because I know she is serious about carrying her conviction forward,” he adds.

To walk the talk, Nupur is pursuing a BA LLB degree so that she can help the deaf and dumb. “I want to use law as a tool. The RPwD Act, 2016, has strong provisions, but they are not implemented on the ground. I want to change that,” she states firmly.

Recently, Nupur was selected for advanced studies at the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), but she decided to study at the Rajasthan Rehabilitation and Research Institute. “I am clear in my thought that I will work directly with the deaf community here in Rajasthan,” says Nupur who also runs Samvad Connect, a free interpretation service for deaf people, which she started three years ago. “At all government offices, you would never find translators. But we have been providing this service with minimal resources. Accessibility is everyone's right and the deaf and dumb are no exception,” she adds.

She feels strongly about helping deaf girls who are exploited because they do not have the capacity to communicate like other human beings. “The lack of sign language adds to the delay in justice delivery. Often times, even FIRs are not registered because the victim cannot communicate,” she says with a tinge of frustration.

Recalling a case where a minor deaf girl had been physically abused by a relative, she says, “The girl could not explain what happened to her. When I intervened, I could understand what her complaint was and provided legal assistance besides helping her file a case. It was heartbreaking but at least it vindicated my resolve that such issues need to be addressed with seriousness."

September 23 is observed as International Sign Language Day. But for Nupur, doing something for a day does not even scratch the surface. “The deaf community deserves respect, recognition, and rights every single day and not once a year. I am working to make the country inclusive and barrier-free through the small steps I am taking," she states, as her her words weigh heavy.

“Papa has been working for the deaf community, trying to give them dignity and respect. Now it is my turn," she signs off.