Ladakh Sees Decline In Tourism While J&K and Himachal Flourish

Leh: Despite being celebrated as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations for its breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural experiences, Ladakh has witnessed a dip in tourism in 2024.

Decrease of over 1.49 lakh tourists in a year

As per data from the Tourism Department of Ladakh, the total number of tourists visiting the region declined from 5,25,374 in 2023 (till December) to 3,75,393 in 2024 (till December 25, 2024), marking a decrease of 1,49,981 tourists. In a press conference held in Leh, PT Kunzang, Chairman Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance said while neighbouring regions like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir experienced growth in tourism, Ladakh faced an unexpected downturn.



Bar graph of tourist decline in Ladakh UT (ETV Bharat)

He said, “Contrary to Ladakh’s performance, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir saw an upward trend in tourist arrivals. In Himachal Pradesh, tourist numbers increased from 1.63 crore in 2023 to 1.74 crore in 2024, showcasing a positive growth. Similarly, in Jammu & Kashmir, tourist arrivals rose marginally from 2.10 crore in 2023 to 2.11 crore in 2024, maintaining consistent growth.”



Election year impact

Vikram Malik Singh, Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture, UT Ladakh said, "This year was an election year, and in addition, the situation was different in Ladakh. Many news reports regarding bandh in Ladakh were circulated, and when such news reaches tourists, it alters their perception. Local events, without a doubt, impact tourists' perceptions. In total, there are several factors. Yes, first and foremost, being an election year, there were restrictions on movement. Secondly, the bandhs and protests in Ladakh received significant attention in the national media, further influencing the overall situation". He said in 2024, the Tourism and Culture Department participated in OTM in Mumbai and SATTE in Delhi in February, and the results should have been visible out by now.



Comparatibve analysis of tourism in Ladakh UT (ETV Bharat)

Kunzang further said, "In the last one or two years, we have observed that tourism promotion in Ladakh has not been as strong as it should be. For the last 20 years, there was a system in place for promotion of tourism, but it is gradually being scaled back. Since Ladakh became a Union Territory, there were some good promotional efforts in the last 2-3 years, such as the Winter Conclave and the Ladakh Literature Festival. However, key events like OTM and SATTE, where we used to participate to promote Ladakh, have been discontinued this year.”



OTM and SATTE stopped

This year, the UT administration did not set up a pavilion at these events, which is a setback for Ladakh Tourism. Instead of adding new events, the administration has stopped these events. "The Tourism Department has not held a single review meeting with stakeholders to understand the reasons behind the decline in tourism. It is important to identify the reasons so that we can address them and make improvements in the future. Unfortunately, they have also stopped the promotional events and activities this year, which has further impacted tourism,” added Kunzang."



However, Malik, said, "No event has been discontinued. One event is proposed for January, and another is proposed for February. The file is in process, and we hope it will be approved. We have already moved the file. In fact, we have been holding discussions on these events over the last 5-6 months and have finalized them. It is currently in due process."



On tourism promotion, Malik said, "Like every year, we have organised the Ladakh Festival, Zanskar Festival, Nomadic Festival, and Apricot Blossom Festival. This time, we have also organised AERO events separately, and monastic events continue to take place regularly. The Department of Tourism and Culture contributes fully to these initiatives, and both the department and the public generate content from these events. In this age of social media, this content serves as a form of publicity."



Little initiative to tap Ladakh's tourism potential

Rigzin Lachic, President, All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association, “Ladakh has immense potential, but unfortunately, we are doing very little to capitalise on it. Marketing, branding, and promotion are crucial. For example, attending international tourism events and ensuring a physical presence at such forums can make a difference. We live in a digital age, and Ladakh Tourism can also invest in digital promotion. However, they have not done this at all. It has been five years since Ladakh became a Union Territory, yet Ladakh Tourism still does not have a functional website, even in an age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Possible Causes of Decline in Ladakh



Lachic, said, "I think there are multiple reasons. Post-Covid, there was revenge tourism, and a lot of tourists arrived not only in Ladakh but across India because they could not visit international destinations. So, post-Covid figures cannot be considered a baseline. Before Covid, the tourist arrival was approximately 3.8 lakh, and now we are back to that number. This year’s figure is back to the pre-Covid level, which means that after 2019, there has been no growth in tourist arrivals, and it has remained stagnant. For five years, tourism in Ladakh has remained stagnant."



She continued, "This year, one reason is, of course, our elections, and during election times, tourism decreases; that is definitely one factor.” Lachic, emphasised that since Ladakh became an independent Union Territory, it has struggled with insufficient promotion. "Until now, we were part of J&K’s tourism efforts. Now, as a UT, we have to promote tourism ourselves independently," Lachic explained.



“The decline in domestic tourism is part of a broader national trend, with many Indian travellers opting for international destinations. Post-Covid, countries like Japan, Korea, and Australia have made it easier for Indian tourists to visit, impacting domestic tourism. Globally, the Chinese used to be the number one tourists, and most countries focused on attracting them. However, after Covid, China’s economy declined, while India’s economy has been growing. While domestic tourists have decreased, international visitors are slowly and steadily increasing in Ladakh," Lachic noted.



Another challenge is the lack of communication to address misconceptions about Ladakh, particularly regarding high-altitude sickness. "Negative publicity has been amplified without any response from Ladakh Tourism," she said, stressing the need for accurate information and timely communication to counter such concerns.

