Stubble Burning Drops By 71.58% In Six Indian States, But Delhi NCR Still Gasping For Clean Air

New Delhi: Cases of stubble burning in six Indian states have witnessed a sharp decline of 71.58 per cent between 2021 and 2024, according to data released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The total number of stubble-burning incidents decreased by 58,025 during this period, signalling progress in tackling one of the major contributors to air pollution in northern India. However, despite this significant improvement, the air quality in Delhi and its surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) remains dangerously poor, prompting severe health concerns.

Between September 15 and November 15, 2024, ICAR recorded 23,035 incidents of stubble burning across six states, compared to 45,425 during the same period in 2023, 58,551 in 2022, and 81,060 in 2021. Punjab continues to account for the largest share, with 7,864 incidents in 2024—a considerable drop from 30,661 cases the previous year.

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have also reported fewer cases this year, with Delhi recording merely 12 incidents, the lowest among the states.

Despite these encouraging numbers, the reduction in stubble burning has done little to alleviate the pollution crisis in Delhi NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region has persistently remained in the “severe” category, with thick smog enveloping the area.

Environmentalist Manu Singh describes the situation as grim, stating, “Although there has been a considerable decline in stubble burning due to a strict vigil by six state governments, the air quality in Delhi NCR and across northern India, even extending to parts of Pakistan, continues to worsen.”

Why Does The Air Crisis Persist? Singh highlights multiple factors contributing to Delhi’s hazardous air quality, particularly during winter.

"It’s not just about stubble burning. There’s a natural phenomenon—a standstill, or ‘air doldrum’—that occurs before and during winter. This prevents pollutants, particularly PM2.5 and PM10, from dispersing,” he explains.