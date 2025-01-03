Decline In Migratory Birds In Jharkhand's Giridih Sparks Concern

Giridih: With the advent of winter, India has become a temporary home for migratory birds from across the globe. In Jharkhand, water bodies in districts like Giridih, including Khandoli, have traditionally been a favoured destination for birds. However, in recent years, the number and diversity of these birds have declined significantly, raising concern among bird enthusiasts and environmentalists.

According to local reports, the variety of migratory bird species arriving in Giridih has reduced from 10-12 to just four in recent years. These species, which once spent three to four months breeding in the region before returning to their native habitats, now include only the Siberian Duck, Crane, Little Grebe, and Brahminy Duck.

Abhishek Sahay, a journalist and bird enthusiast, said that hunting of migratory birds and natural imbalance are the main two reasons why migratory birds have decreased. This time also four species have reached here, which include Siberian Duck, Crane, Little Gravy and Brahmani. Similarly, Sanjiv Kumar, a local teacher, voiced his concern about the declining bird populations, calling it a serious ecological issue that requires immediate attention.

Range Forest Officer, (RFO), Suresh Rajak ensured that the forest department team was alert to ensure that there would be no hunting of the birds. He said, "Hunting migratory birds is completely prohibited and the forest department team is active to ensure that they are not hunted."