Decline In Char Dham Pilgrimage Visitors Sparks Concerns Amid Kainchi Dham's Popularity Rise

Dehradun: Religious leaders in Uttarakhand are raising concerns about the reduced number of visitors to the popular pilgrimage of Char Dham.

Dr Brijesh Sati, General Secretary of Chardham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat, a group of priests from the Chardham temples, has been studying visitor numbers. He says the government is not doing enough to help people who want to visit the four main temples - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. These four temples together are called Chardham, and people can only visit them for six months each year because of weather conditions.

According to Dr Sati, about 4.6 million people visited Chardham in 2024. This was a drop of about 820,000 visitors from 2023. During the same time, another pilgrimage, Kainchi Dham, saw a huge increase in visitors.

About 2.4 million people visited between April 2024 and March 2025, compared to only 800,000 in 2023, which is a 300 per cent increase. According to Brijesh Sati, about 6,400 people visit the Chardham temples each day, while 6,600 people visit Kainchi Dham daily.

Why the Difference?

Dr Brijesh Sati said there are several reasons why more people are choosing Kainchi Dham over Chardham: Kainchi Dham is only about 340 kilometres from Delhi, while the Chardham temples are 400-540 kilometres away. To reach Kainchi Dham, visitors only need to travel 40 kilometres on mountain roads, but Chardham requires much longer journeys through difficult mountain paths. Also, the government requires people to register before visiting Chardham, which some find complicated. Kainchi Dham has no such requirement.

Kainchi Dham is connected to Neem Karoli Baba, a spiritual teacher who influenced famous people like Apple founder Steve Jobs and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Youth are more attracted to these success stories. Chardham temples face harsh weather and natural disasters that can disrupt visits. Kainchi Dham is more accessible year-round.

Meanwhile, the temple administration defended the arrangements for Chardham visitors. Hemant Dwivedi, who heads the temple committee, says comparing Chardham with other places is unfair because of the difficult geographic conditions.

He added that registration is made mandatory for visitor safety, especially since the weather can change quickly in the mountains. The government needs to know who is visiting in case of emergencies.

Resonating the concerns of the priest congress, the state president of the Congress party, Karan Mehra, cites chaos in the Chardham management as the reason for the reduced number of visitors. He argued that the state government is not making proper arrangements for pilgrims, while Kainchi Dham gets better attention and promotion.