Declared Dead, Deaf And Mute Man Comes Back To Life Just Before Cremation; 3 Rajasthan Doctors Face Suspension

Jhunjhunu: In a shocking turn of events in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a man, who was mistakenly declared dead by doctors, regained consciousness moments before cremation. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, has prompted serious questions regarding medical negligence and led to the suspension of three doctors.

Rohitash Kumar, a 25-year-old deaf and mute man, was admitted to the emergency ward of BDK Hospital after his health worsened. According to the police, doctors at the hospital declared him dead at 2 pm after he failed to respond to treatment. The body was then sent to the mortuary, where it was stored in the de-freeze for two hours.

After preparing the 'Panchnama' with the help of the police, the body was taken in an ambulance to the crematorium. It was there, just as the body was placed on the pyre, that something unbelievable happened- Rohitash suddenly began breathing, shocking everyone present. The witnesses were astounded and an ambulance was immediately called to rush him back to the hospital.

"The situation was nothing short of a miracle. We all were in shock. He was declared dead, but there he was, breathing and alive," said an eyewitness at the crematorium.

Rohitash was immediately taken back to BDK Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition was stated to be critical, but stable. On Friday morning, he was referred to Jaipur for further treatment. However, despite efforts to save him, he tragically passed away on the way to Jaipur.

The incident sparked an immediate investigation, with District Collector Ramavtar Meena expressing outrage over the medical negligence. "This is serious negligence. Action will be taken against those responsible," Meena said. "The working style of the doctors will also be thoroughly investigated," he added.

In response, the state government took swift action, suspending three doctors involved in the case, Dr Sandeep Panchar, Chief Medical Officer at BDK Hospital, Dr Yogesh Kumar Jakhad, medical officer at the Community Health Centre in Mandrela and Dr Navneet Meel, medical officer at BDK Hospital.

Meena confirmed, "A committee has been formed to investigate the incident, and the medical department secretary has been informed."