Cows Obstruct Delhi CM’s Convoy, MCD Warns Of Action Against Dairies

New Delhi: Stray cows on the roads of the national capital not only cause traffic snarls but also pose threat to motorists. The issue persists since ages and it seems people are now used to it.

But the administration decided to take a tough stance on the matter after a herd of four to five cows obstructed the convoy of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Haiderpur flyover. The Chief Minister was enroute to the Secretariat from her residence when the convoy had to stop because of the herd on the road. As her convoy came to a a halt, Gupta got down from her vehicle and reprimanded the officials of the concerned department for not checking the bovine menace on the roads of Delhi.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to act and come up with measures to tackle the menace. A day later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) decided to intensify action against illegal dairies and their owners. In a zonal committee meeting held on Thursday, the officials resolved to not only seal unauthorized dairies but also demolish illegal constructions linked to them and impose penalties. The action will also extend to illegal electricity and water connections at the dairy owner’s residence.

The officials also decided to take action against dairy operators in Keshav Puram zone. Yogesh Verma, President of Delhi Municipal Corporation, Keshav Puram Zone, said strict action will be taken against dairy farm owners in the coming days. "Along with this, dairy farms constructed and operated illegally will also be razed to the ground. Such farms will be identified soon," he said. It is common for dairy farm owners to let their cows and buffaloes roam on the roads of the national capital.