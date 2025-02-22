Decision Over Free LPG Cylinders To Delhiites In Next Couple Of Days: Cabinet Minister Sirsa

New Delhi: The newly sworn in BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will provide free LPG cylinders to the people of national capital on Holi and Diwali, the decision about which will be taken in the next cabinet meeting to be held in the next couple of days.

Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made the announcement after talking to the media on the sidelines of the first meeting of CM Gupta with her cabinet colleagues and officials of various departments on Friday.

Sirsa, who has been given the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, said that a decision over providing free LPG cylinders to the people of Delhi will be taken in the cabinet meeting to be held in the next two days.

Significantly, the BJP, had in its Sankalp Patra, promised to provide free cylinders to the people of Delhi during Holi-Diwali and to provide the remaining 10 cylinders in the year at Rs 500.

Meanwhile, newly sworn in CM, Rekha Gupta chaired the maiden meeting with officials of several departments and discussed the layout plan to fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto. Gupta said that the status of the work of the departments is being taken from all the officials adding her government is trying its best to fulfill the commitments it has made to the public.

She also responded to the criticism by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over failing to approve Rs 2500 financial assistance to the women as promised by the saffron party in its election manifesto.

Gupta said that both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party “deprived the people of Delhi of their rights and only raised slogans without taking any real action”.

“But our government approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme on its first day itself,” she added.