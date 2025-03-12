Decision On KAS Prelims Re-Examination After KAT Verdict, Says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that a decision on reconducting preliminary examination for the recruitment of 384 KAS officers will be taken after the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), which has seized the matter, gives its verdict.

He was replying to a debate in the Karnataka Assembly on the recent bungling in the translation of question papers from English to Kannada that led to re-examination of preliminary examination for the recruitment of gazetted probationers (KAS officers).

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in December 2024 conducted the re-examination. Since errors were found in the Kannada versions of question papers of the re-examination too, there has been a demand for conducting the examination one more time as echoed by the opposition BJP in Assembly.

Siddaramaiah said that though he was committed to protect the interests of the candidates, he cannot give a direction to KPSC to conduct the examination again as it is a constitutional body. "However, some candidates have approached the KAT seeking re-examination. The KAT is expected to give its verdict on March 13. If it orders for re-examination, the government will not come in the way of reconducting the exam. If it doesn't order for re-examination, then I will convene a meeting of opposition leaders and decide what can be done," Siddaramaiah said.

As far as avoiding repetition of errors in translation, the CM said he would instruct the KPSC to blacklist its empaneled translators (subject experts) responsible for the bungling in translation of question papers and also initiate disciplinary actions against them.

Stating that the KPSC has been riddled with corruption for several years now and that it has turned sick as described by the opposition, Siddaramaiah said his government is mulling making drastic changes to make the administration of KPSC transparent and efficient.

"We want the KPSC to conduct exams as transparently as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) does. We will study the system the UPSC has adopted and the same will be put in place. We are also bringing some amendments to the KPSC Act to make it more efficient," the Chief Minister said.

He also accepted the suggestions by the opposition to reduce the number of KPSC members and setting up a screening committee for the appointments of members. "It is a good suggestion. My government will definitely bring down the number of KPSC members," he said. Currently, the KPSC has 16 members.