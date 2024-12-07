ETV Bharat / state

Debt-Stricken Korba Tailor Kills Wife, Attacks Daughters, Attempts Suicide; Probe On

A Korba tailor, distressed by financial losses, killed his wife, attacked his daughters and attempted suicide.

A Korba tailor, distressed by financial losses, killed his wife, attacked his daughters and attempted suicide.
Darri Police Station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

Korba: A tragic incident occurred in Korba's Jamnipalli, where a man killed his wife, attacked his two daughters, and tried to die by suicide. The incident took place on Saturday morning under the Darri police station area here, police said.

Local councillor Vijay Sahu confirmed the incident saying, "Manoj Sahu worked as a tailor on Mohan Talkies Road near the NTPC Colony. He attacked his wife, Satrupa Sahu with a knife and a stone, killing her. He then attacked his two daughters and tried to end his life."

"He had debts from the share market, which troubled him deeply," Sahu added. Korba police rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call on 112. "A call informed us that Manoj Sahu had attacked his family and himself. Our investigation reveals that he killed his wife with a knife and a stone. He also attacked his daughters, injuring them severely," said Sub-Inspector Rajesh Tiwari, in charge of Darri police station.

Darri Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vimal Pathak said, "Manoj Sahu and his younger daughter were taken to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The elder daughter is out of danger, but the younger daughter, a seventh-grade student, is in critical condition."

The police are continuing their investigation while legal procedures are underway. "The postmortem of the deceased woman's body is being conducted at NTPC Hospital," Pathak added.

Read More

  1. Delhi Triple Murder: Police Conducts Route Mapping Of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene
  2. Indian Student Fatally Stabbed In Canada; Housemate Arrested
  3. Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Korba: A tragic incident occurred in Korba's Jamnipalli, where a man killed his wife, attacked his two daughters, and tried to die by suicide. The incident took place on Saturday morning under the Darri police station area here, police said.

Local councillor Vijay Sahu confirmed the incident saying, "Manoj Sahu worked as a tailor on Mohan Talkies Road near the NTPC Colony. He attacked his wife, Satrupa Sahu with a knife and a stone, killing her. He then attacked his two daughters and tried to end his life."

"He had debts from the share market, which troubled him deeply," Sahu added. Korba police rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call on 112. "A call informed us that Manoj Sahu had attacked his family and himself. Our investigation reveals that he killed his wife with a knife and a stone. He also attacked his daughters, injuring them severely," said Sub-Inspector Rajesh Tiwari, in charge of Darri police station.

Darri Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vimal Pathak said, "Manoj Sahu and his younger daughter were taken to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The elder daughter is out of danger, but the younger daughter, a seventh-grade student, is in critical condition."

The police are continuing their investigation while legal procedures are underway. "The postmortem of the deceased woman's body is being conducted at NTPC Hospital," Pathak added.

Read More

  1. Delhi Triple Murder: Police Conducts Route Mapping Of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene
  2. Indian Student Fatally Stabbed In Canada; Housemate Arrested
  3. Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KORBA MAN KILLS WIFEKORBA TROUBLED BY DEBTDEBT STRICKEN KORBA MAN KILLS WIFEKORBA MAN KILLS WIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.