ETV Bharat / state

Debt-Stricken Korba Tailor Kills Wife, Attacks Daughters, Attempts Suicide; Probe On

Korba: A tragic incident occurred in Korba's Jamnipalli, where a man killed his wife, attacked his two daughters, and tried to die by suicide. The incident took place on Saturday morning under the Darri police station area here, police said.

Local councillor Vijay Sahu confirmed the incident saying, "Manoj Sahu worked as a tailor on Mohan Talkies Road near the NTPC Colony. He attacked his wife, Satrupa Sahu with a knife and a stone, killing her. He then attacked his two daughters and tried to end his life."

"He had debts from the share market, which troubled him deeply," Sahu added. Korba police rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call on 112. "A call informed us that Manoj Sahu had attacked his family and himself. Our investigation reveals that he killed his wife with a knife and a stone. He also attacked his daughters, injuring them severely," said Sub-Inspector Rajesh Tiwari, in charge of Darri police station.