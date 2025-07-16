Debt-ridden Punjab Man Wins Rs 1 Crore Jackpot

Zira: Jasmail Singh, a father of three children from Moga in Punjab, lost all hope in life. Thoughts of ending his life even crossed the mind of Singh, who was burdened under a debt of Rs 30 lakh, and with a special child to care for, though fate had other plans.

Jasmail also sought 'divine intervention' from Kali Mata temple near the old sugar mill in Zira, where he recently began offering prayers. On his way back, he wanted to try his luck.

Undaunted by the previous two failed attempts, he bought a ticket from a lottery stall. To his utter surprise, he won Rs 1 crore. Jasmail couldn’t believe his fortune at first. He thought it was a prank until Gulshan Sharma, the lottery stall owner, confirmed it.

"I felt over the moon," Jasmail said. He struggled to hold back tears of joy and shared how he and his wife, along with three children, fought poverty.With two kids studying at school, and one who cannot hear or speak, life was miserable for the family. "When we lost all hope, God listened to us. We got a new life," he said. An elated Jasmail said he can not only clear his debts, but also can help others.