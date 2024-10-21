ETV Bharat / state

Debt Horror: Bengaluru Man Arrested For Raping Minor Over Pending Loan

The accused allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl because her father had failed to repay half the amount he owed him

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Madanayakahalli Police Station of Bangalore Uttar taluk
Madanayakahalli Police Station (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: The Madanayakahalli police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor to avenge non-repayment of a loan.

The girl is the daughter of a loanee, who had borrowed ₹70,000 from the accused. The accused has been identified as Ravikumar. He has been charged for rape under the Indian Penal Code and for sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after the minor's family lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to the complaint, the girl's father had already repaid ₹30,000 of the loan amount. Ravikumar was harassing him to pay the remaining ₹40,000 with interest. He had forcibly kissed the minor on the cheek and threatened to share the photograph on social media. The victim has said in the complaint that the accused entered her house on Sunday when she was alone, and had raped her.

The police acted swiftly on her complaint and arrested Ravikumar on the same day.

Bengaluru: The Madanayakahalli police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor to avenge non-repayment of a loan.

The girl is the daughter of a loanee, who had borrowed ₹70,000 from the accused. The accused has been identified as Ravikumar. He has been charged for rape under the Indian Penal Code and for sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after the minor's family lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to the complaint, the girl's father had already repaid ₹30,000 of the loan amount. Ravikumar was harassing him to pay the remaining ₹40,000 with interest. He had forcibly kissed the minor on the cheek and threatened to share the photograph on social media. The victim has said in the complaint that the accused entered her house on Sunday when she was alone, and had raped her.

The police acted swiftly on her complaint and arrested Ravikumar on the same day.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCSORAPE OF MINORLOAN REPAYMENTMADANAYAKANAHALLISEXUAL ASSAULT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.