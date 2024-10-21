Debt Horror: Bengaluru Man Arrested For Raping Minor Over Pending Loan

Bengaluru: The Madanayakahalli police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor to avenge non-repayment of a loan.

The girl is the daughter of a loanee, who had borrowed ₹70,000 from the accused. The accused has been identified as Ravikumar. He has been charged for rape under the Indian Penal Code and for sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after the minor's family lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to the complaint, the girl's father had already repaid ₹30,000 of the loan amount. Ravikumar was harassing him to pay the remaining ₹40,000 with interest. He had forcibly kissed the minor on the cheek and threatened to share the photograph on social media. The victim has said in the complaint that the accused entered her house on Sunday when she was alone, and had raped her.

The police acted swiftly on her complaint and arrested Ravikumar on the same day.