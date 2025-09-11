ETV Bharat / state

Deaths Of Two Babies After Rat Attack At Indore Hospital: High Court Seeks Replies From Officials

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has on its own taken cognisance of the deaths of two newborn girls following rat bites at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital here, terming it an apparent case of "gross negligence", and issued notices to authorities.

Referring to newspaper reports, the court on Wednesday said it needed to take up the matter `suo motu' (on its own) as a Public Interest Litigation, and scheduled a hearing for September 15.

On the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, two infants admitted to the ICU of the government-run hospital were bitten by rats and later died, said a division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Jai Kumar Pillai.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a gross negligence on the part of the administration of the hospital," it said, issuing notices to the principal secretary of the Madhya Pradesh public health and family welfare department, dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College which is attached to the hospital, Indore divisional commissioner, district collector and the city police commissioner.