Deaths Due To Hair Transplant By Dentist In Uttar Pradesh: Accused Confesses Before Police After Misleading Statement

Kanpur: In an interesting twist to the case related to the deaths of two engineers after hair transplants in Uttar Pradesh, the accused lady dentist, Dr Anushka Tiwari, who initially denied having done the procedures, has confessed before the police, sources said on Wednesday. Police suspect that the accused dentist gave a false statement in a desperate bid to save her husband from arrest.

Dr Tiwari, who is originally from Bihar's Bettiah, is married in Varanasi. She and her husband Dr Saurabh Tiwari, also a dentist by profession, run an unlicensed hair transplant clinic. She surrendered before the Additional District Judge's court on Monday, May 26, 2025 after being absconding initially in the case. Tiwari had told the court that she did not do the hair transplants, but one Barra resident, Dr. Manish Singh had done the procedures.

But sources said that during subsequent police interrogation, Tiwari confessed to have carried out the hair transplants. It is learnt that Tiwari initially tried to mislead the police in a desperate bid to save her husband, who runs the clinic with her. According to sources, she has been doing hair transplants since 2019 despite being a trained dentist by profession.

A new application is being filed in the court on Wednesday by the investigators to take the doctor in police custody for further investigation.

Police are waiting for the post-mortem report of the two engineers, who died shortly after the hair transplants, CMO Dr. Haridutt Nemi said. The statements of a doctor of a hospital who treated the patients and the doctor who did the post-mortem have been recorded by the police.

The case stems from the deaths of two engineers after they underwent hair transplants at Tiwari's illegal clinic. While Mayank Katihar from Farrukhabad died on Nov 4, 2024 shortly after the hair transplant, Vineet Dubey, another engineer from Kanpur died under similar circumstances on March 24 this year. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in the case.