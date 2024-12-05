ETV Bharat / state

'Contaminated' Water Kills 2 In Chennai, Minister Blames Food Poisoning

Authorities are investigating the water contamination in Chennai Suburbs, urging residents to boil water and maintain hygiene while awaiting test results to confirm the cause.

Authorities are investigating the water contamination in Chennai Suburbs, urging residents to boil water and maintain hygiene while awaiting test results to confirm the cause.
A woman shows contaminated water. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chennai: At least two people died and 20 others had to be rushed to hospital on Thursday after allegedly drinking contaminated water supplied by the civic authorities in Pallavaram and Alandur suburbs of Chennai.

The outbreak has sparked panic as residents report severe health issues such as vomiting, dizziness, and stomach problems after consuming the local water supply.

A reporter from ETV Bharat confirmed the deaths of two individuals at Chromepet Government Hospital. However, Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan, who visited the affected areas, disputed the number of fatalities, claiming he was aware of only one death.

"The water has been discoloured and foul-smelling for several days," said a resident of Pallavaram. "We had warned the authorities, but nothing was done until people started falling ill," he said.

"We reported the poor water quality days ago, but no one responded until it was too late," one resident complained. Many others in the area echoed similar concerns, linking their illnesses directly to the water supply.

In contrast, Minister Anbarasan suggested food poisoning might be the cause. "The water samples do not show any contamination," he said, while also questioning the residents' claims. He emphasised that food poisoning could be behind the symptoms reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with water samples being analysed to determine the cause of the illness. Health officials are also working to track the exact number of affected individuals.

Minister Anbarasan urged residents to boil their water and practice good hygiene. "We are taking the necessary steps to ensure this does not escalate further," he added.

Chennai: At least two people died and 20 others had to be rushed to hospital on Thursday after allegedly drinking contaminated water supplied by the civic authorities in Pallavaram and Alandur suburbs of Chennai.

The outbreak has sparked panic as residents report severe health issues such as vomiting, dizziness, and stomach problems after consuming the local water supply.

A reporter from ETV Bharat confirmed the deaths of two individuals at Chromepet Government Hospital. However, Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan, who visited the affected areas, disputed the number of fatalities, claiming he was aware of only one death.

"The water has been discoloured and foul-smelling for several days," said a resident of Pallavaram. "We had warned the authorities, but nothing was done until people started falling ill," he said.

"We reported the poor water quality days ago, but no one responded until it was too late," one resident complained. Many others in the area echoed similar concerns, linking their illnesses directly to the water supply.

In contrast, Minister Anbarasan suggested food poisoning might be the cause. "The water samples do not show any contamination," he said, while also questioning the residents' claims. He emphasised that food poisoning could be behind the symptoms reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with water samples being analysed to determine the cause of the illness. Health officials are also working to track the exact number of affected individuals.

Minister Anbarasan urged residents to boil their water and practice good hygiene. "We are taking the necessary steps to ensure this does not escalate further," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONTAMINATED WATERCHENNAI WATER CRISISWATER CONTAMINATION CRISISCHENNAI CONTAMINATED WATER DEATHS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.