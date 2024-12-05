'Contaminated' Water Kills 2 In Chennai, Minister Blames Food Poisoning

Chennai: At least two people died and 20 others had to be rushed to hospital on Thursday after allegedly drinking contaminated water supplied by the civic authorities in Pallavaram and Alandur suburbs of Chennai.

The outbreak has sparked panic as residents report severe health issues such as vomiting, dizziness, and stomach problems after consuming the local water supply.

A reporter from ETV Bharat confirmed the deaths of two individuals at Chromepet Government Hospital. However, Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan, who visited the affected areas, disputed the number of fatalities, claiming he was aware of only one death.

"The water has been discoloured and foul-smelling for several days," said a resident of Pallavaram. "We had warned the authorities, but nothing was done until people started falling ill," he said.

"We reported the poor water quality days ago, but no one responded until it was too late," one resident complained. Many others in the area echoed similar concerns, linking their illnesses directly to the water supply.

In contrast, Minister Anbarasan suggested food poisoning might be the cause. "The water samples do not show any contamination," he said, while also questioning the residents' claims. He emphasised that food poisoning could be behind the symptoms reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with water samples being analysed to determine the cause of the illness. Health officials are also working to track the exact number of affected individuals.

Minister Anbarasan urged residents to boil their water and practice good hygiene. "We are taking the necessary steps to ensure this does not escalate further," he added.