2 Dead, Over 500 Suffering In Diarrhoea Outbreak In Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur/ Bhubaneswar: Two persons died and over 500 people are suffering in the diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

A 70-year-old man was declared dead on arrival at the Vyasanagar Hospital, while a 34-year-old died at the Danagadi Community Health Centre, District Collector P Anvesha Reddy said. Among the worst-hit areas are Dharamsala, Jajpur, Danagadi, Korei and Rasulpur blocks, where hospitals are overwhelmed with patients showing gastrointestinal symptoms, officials said.

The waterborne disease was initially detected in Dharmasala on Monday night, they said. More than 20 critically ill patients were sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra said.

Health Secretary Aswathy S said a multi-sectoral team has been sent to the district to identify the cause behind the outbreak. A team of doctors have also been sent to the district to ensure proper treatment of patients, while the district administration has also mobilised additional manpower to the hospitals, she said.