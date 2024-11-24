ETV Bharat / state

Two More Infants Die, Toll In Jhansi Medical College Fire Rises To 17

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital's neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) where 10 infants died due to a fire tragedy, in Jhansi on November 16
PTI

Jhansi: Two more infants rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here have died, taking the total toll in the blaze to 17, a senior official said on Sunday.

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital's neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.

Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, the medical college's principal, said that of the 39 infants rescued, two more died on Saturday.

While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remainder succumbed to their "illnesses", he said.

A post-mortem of the two bodies was done on Saturday and the cause of death was confirmed as "illness" in both cases. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, Sengar said.

The birth weight of both infants was 800 grams and one of them also had a hole in the heart, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said on Sunday that the party's state chief Ajay Rai and Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia would travel to Jhansi and visit the medical college. They will also meet the families whose babies died in the fire.

TAGGED:

HANSI MEDICAL COLLEGEJHANSI INFANT DEATHJHANSI FIRE TRAGEDY

