Two More Infants Die, Toll In Jhansi Medical College Fire Rises To 17

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) where 10 infants died due to a fire tragedy, in Jhansi on November 16 ( ANI )

Jhansi: Two more infants rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here have died, taking the total toll in the blaze to 17, a senior official said on Sunday.

Thirty-nine newborns were rescued from a devastating fire in the medical college hospital's neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15.

Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, the medical college's principal, said that of the 39 infants rescued, two more died on Saturday.

While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remainder succumbed to their "illnesses", he said.