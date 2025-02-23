ETV Bharat / state

Death Toll In Hathras Accident Rises To Four

Hathras: The death toll in the motorcycle-rickshaw accident near Badar village here has risen to four, a police official said on Sunday.

Three teenage girls, including two sisters, died on Saturday evening when their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a rickshaw here.

The accident occurred near Badar village in Saadabad police station area when Shahzad (24) was returning after taking his sisters -- Nargis (14) and Shahnaz (16) -- and their friend Pihu Sharma (17) from a school in Aligarh, officials said.