Death Toll In Hathras Accident Rises To Four

The four were returning to Agra when the motorcycle lost control on Agra Road, rammed into a rickshaw and fell

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Hathras: The death toll in the motorcycle-rickshaw accident near Badar village here has risen to four, a police official said on Sunday.

Three teenage girls, including two sisters, died on Saturday evening when their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a rickshaw here.

The accident occurred near Badar village in Saadabad police station area when Shahzad (24) was returning after taking his sisters -- Nargis (14) and Shahnaz (16) -- and their friend Pihu Sharma (17) from a school in Aligarh, officials said.

The four were returning to Agra when the motorcycle lost control on Agra Road, rammed into a rickshaw and fell, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadabad, Satendra Singh Raghav, said while the three girls died on the spot, Shahzad was referred to a hospital in Agra where he succumbed to injuries.

