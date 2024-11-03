Chhattisgarh: Death Toll Rises To Eight In Balrampur Accident

Balrampur: The death toll in the tragic accident in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh after an uncontrollable car fell into a pond has risen to eight, police said. All the deceased are residents of the same village, they said.

The driver of the vehicle was rescued alive from the pond but he succumbed to injuries in the hospital while another body was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from the pond late last night.

The SDRF conducted a search operation in the pond after the accident, during which a team of divers found the body of the eighth deceased.

The accident took place on Saturday evening when the driver of the high-speed Jeep coming towards Kusmi at Laduwa lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the pond, killing six people on the spot.

“The vehicle was pulled out of the pond with the help of a crane. Six bodies were taken out by the rescue team immediately, while the seventh body was recovered late at night. The driver who was seriously injured was alive when he was taken out of the pond but he succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Sunday,” Additional Superintendent of Police Balrampur Vishwa Deepak Tripathi said.

A similar incident took place a day before Dhanteras, in which two bikes collided in Balrampur. One person died on the spot, while a woman suffered injuries.