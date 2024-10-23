Death Toll Rises to Five in Bengaluru Building Collapse, One Rescued Alive

Bengaluru: The death toll in the tragic collapse of a six-storey under-construction building in Babusapalya, under the Hennur police station limits, has risen to five.

The building collapsed on Tuesday, trapping several workers beneath the rubble. Rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police are still ongoing in an effort to recover those still trapped.

So far, rescue workers have recovered the bodies of four victims: Aman, Kripal, Mohammed Sahil, and Sathyaraj. Tragically, one person who was pulled from the debris and taken to the hospital later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to five.

Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of four victims (ETV Bharat)

In a stroke of hope, Ayaz, another worker who had been trapped under the rubble, was rescued alive by emergency responders. Rescue workers used a gas cutter to free him from beneath the grills, after which he was immediately transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited the collapse site late Tuesday night to oversee the ongoing rescue operations and discuss the situation with rescue teams and officials on the ground.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the site of the collapse on Tuesday night (ETV Bharat)

DCM D.K. Shivakumar, while addressing the media at the site, made several strong statements regarding the building collapse and the illegal practices surrounding construction in the city.

"Action will be taken against those constructing buildings in the city without proper permissions from the corporation, including fitness certificates and approved designs. A comprehensive survey will be conducted as soon as possible," he said.

Rescue efforts are continuing as authorities work to locate and aid anyone still trapped in the wreckage.

The DCM stressed on the gravity of the situation. He said, "It is a serious offense to construct such a large building on a 60/40 plot. Officials have informed me that notices were issued three times, but no strict action was taken. If notices were issued, they should have been enforced. This is a significant lesson for us. Once the rescue operations are completed, we will address this matter in the next two days, and strict action will be taken."

Shivakumar also announced plans for a broader survey of illegal constructions across Bengaluru. "A survey will be conducted to identify illegal buildings throughout the city. The Revenue Department will be instructed not to register properties where building designs have not been approved, for any reason. This practice of using land to construct and sell at low prices must stop. The RERA Act is in place to prevent such illegalities."

He promised accountability for the tragedy: "Action will be taken against the building contractor, the site owner, and any guilty officials involved. The workers will be compensated once the rescue efforts are complete."