Death Threats Don't Scare Me, I'll Do My Work: Pappu Yadav

Patna: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang said he is not afraid of anyone and is used to getting threats since childhood.

Yadav said he had already informed the senior officials about the threats and such things do not bother him. ''I spoke to the Chief Secretary, DG, IG and Home Minister. But I did not disclose this earlier. It is only when I received a threat from Malaysia on social media, that I spoke about it. I will continue to do my work while they can go on issuing threats as their job is to threaten. Elephants keep walking as the dogs keep barking," Yadav said.

He further said that he is capable of taking care of himself and such threats never scare him. "Whoever wants to kill me can go ahead. I will not budge from the path of truth. I have been given the responsibility to serve the common people and will continue working for them. The people of the country are God for me and I will serve them till my last breath. I don't have any personal quarrel with anyone," he said.

Questioning as to who gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was, he said that he has been getting death threats since childhood. "I don't know who this creature is (Lawrence Bishnoi). This is the government's job to find out who threatened me. I have nothing to do with it," he added.