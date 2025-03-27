ETV Bharat / state

Death Threat Call To Rajasthan Deputy CM Sends Police Into A Tizzy

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa received a death threat on Wednesday evening. Police said the miscreant called the Jaipur Police Control Room and threatened to kill the Bairwa. Soon after receiving the call, the duty officer informed the senior officials about it.

After receiving phone call, Bairwa's office was alerted and the police administration became cautious. ASI Tarachand posted in the police control room said that after the information of the incident, the senior police officers are investigating the matter. The location of the the call was tracked to Jaipur Central Jail. On this, the East District Police and the Line squad reached Jaipur Central Jail.

A hunt began soon to find out the caller. At the same time, ASI Tarachand lodged a complaint in the Vidhayakpuri police station. A case has been registered against an unknown caller on the complaint of ASI.