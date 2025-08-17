ETV Bharat / state

Death Of Puri Burn Victim: Police Urge People To Ignore Social Media Posts, Say Probe In Last Stage

Bhubaneswar: The police on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to social media posts on the recent death of a 15-year-old girl due to burn injuries in Odisha’s Puri district, as it is a sensitive matter involving a minor victim.

Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said that their investigation into the case is in the last stage, and they were also probing who recorded a video clip showing the injured girl saying something that went viral on Sunday.

In the FIR registered at Balanga police station, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was kidnapped and set ablaze on the banks of the Bhargavi river on July 19 by three persons. With 70 per cent burns, the teenager was airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi the next day, where she died on August 2.

Hours after her death, the police said in an X post: “According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved.” Her father also said, without elaborating, that his daughter was “under mental pressure and took her life”.

Referring to certain social media posts where the minor victim was heard saying something about the incident under which she suffered burn injuries, Mishra said, “Please do not pay attention to such posts. I also appeal to all that one should refrain from forwarding such sensitive content involving a minor victim.” The SP said the investigation into the minor girl’s death incident is almost at the last stage, and the police were waiting for certain reports from the forensic science laboratory before submitting a charge sheet in the court.

He claimed that the police have been investigating the matter thoroughly. “Initially, there were some specific allegations, which had also been part of the FIR. On that day when the victim was being shifted to the hospital, she had made a similar statement. I think the video that has gone viral was made that day,” Mishra said.