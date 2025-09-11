ETV Bharat / state

'Rat-Tled' By Death of Newborns, MP Govt Hospital Removes Paediatric Surgery Department Head

Indore: Days after the death of two newborn girls following a rat attack at Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, the government-run facility on Wednesday removed the paediatric surgery department head from his post, while its superintendent suddenly went on a 15-day leave, said officials.

Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) is affiliated to the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College of Madhya Pradesh city.

Professor Dr Brajesh Lahoti was removed by the hospital administration from the post of head of the department of paediatric surgery at MYH on the basis of the report of a state-level inquiry committee, which looked into the rat attack incidents, the officials said.

Associate Professor Dr Ashok Laddha has been appointed in Lahoti's place.

In a related development, MYH superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav has gone on a 15-day leave citing his 'extremely poor health', they said.