ETV Bharat / state

Death Of Four Labourers While Cleaning Tank: Mumbai Cops Arrest Two Contractors

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada when five labourers entered the water tank and fell unconscious.

Death Of Four Labourers While Cleaning Tank: Mumbai Cops Arrest Two Contractors
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 10:33 PM IST

Mumbai: Two labour contractors were arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of four persons a day earlier while cleaning the water tank of an under-construction building in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada when five labourers entered the water tank and fell unconscious. They were rushed to nearby JJ hospital where four were declared dead on arrival.

Labour contractors Abdul Dalim Shaikh and Animesh Biswas were arrested in a case filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (1) related to causing death by negligence, section 123 which is about causing harm by administering poison and 3(5) related to joint criminal liability, a JJ Marg police station official said.

"The two were placed under arrest after our probe found lapses on their part," the official said. Police had identified the deceased as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh, while Purhan Shaikh (31) was hospitalised.

Mumbai: Two labour contractors were arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of four persons a day earlier while cleaning the water tank of an under-construction building in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada when five labourers entered the water tank and fell unconscious. They were rushed to nearby JJ hospital where four were declared dead on arrival.

Labour contractors Abdul Dalim Shaikh and Animesh Biswas were arrested in a case filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (1) related to causing death by negligence, section 123 which is about causing harm by administering poison and 3(5) related to joint criminal liability, a JJ Marg police station official said.

"The two were placed under arrest after our probe found lapses on their part," the official said. Police had identified the deceased as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh, while Purhan Shaikh (31) was hospitalised.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARRESTLABOURERSDEATHMAHARASHTRACLEANING TANK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.