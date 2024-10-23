Deaf-Mute Youth Set On Fire By Minor Boy Over Minor Dispute In Jashpur, Dies

Jashpur: A 17-year-old boy allegedly set on fire a deaf and mute youth over a minor dispute in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Wednesday. The minor was arrested and sent to a child protection home here.

The incident took place in Rathia village of Jashpur on October 18. The minor boy poured kerosene on Premsai Rathia while he was asleep and set him on fire. He then fled from the spot.

Premsai was rushed to a nearby hospital but was referred to a hospital Raipur in view of his critical condition. The youth, who suffered critical burn wounds, however died during treatment.

A case has been registered against the minor on the complaint of the youth's brother. It has been learnt that both Premsai and the minor had consumed alcohol and got into an argument over a minor issue on October 17.

"The accused and the victim got into a dispute under the influence of alcohol. The minor poured petrol on the deaf and mute youth and set him on fire. He died at Mekahara Hospital in Raipur. The accused has been arrested and sent to the child protection home," Shashi Mohan Singh, SP said.

The deceased's elder brother Prakash Rathia, in his complaint, told that Premsai was deaf and mute and had gone to see a play in Dudungjor on October 17. "He had fallen asleep near a shop owned by Devkaran Rathia after getting drunk. Meanwhile, the minor who was also drunk, poured petrol on him and set him on fire," the complainant alleged.