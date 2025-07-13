ETV Bharat / state

Deadly Sunday: Five Dead, Six Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Kushinagar: At least five persons lost their lives and six others sustained grievous injuries in three separate road accidents reported from Kushinagar, Lucknow and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

In Kushinagar, four persons died and two others were severely injured after their car collided head-on with a tractor on the highway near Baghi village under Patherwa police station area.

The incident took place when four devotees were returning from Jharkhand's Deoghar in their car Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sujit Jaiswal, Village Development Officer (VDO) of Mithwal block; Ramkaran Gupta; Manoj Kumar Singh; and Kailash Mani Tripathi, a teacher at Nagar Palika in Siddharthnagar.

Two others, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been admitted to the community health centre in Tamkuhiraj.

As per reports, all victims were residents of Siddharthnagar and were returning after completing Jalabhishek rituals at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar.

As per preliminary investigation, police said the car driver might have fallen asleep at the wheels and subsequently the vehicle collided head-on with a tractor and was severely damaged. Manoj Singh, Sujit Jaiswal, Ramkaran Gupta and Kailash Mani died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, Tamkuhiraj CO Rakesh Pratap Singh and Kushinagar MLA PN Pathak rushed to the accident spot to take stock of the situation.

One of the survivors, Prashant Sharma told police that they were returning from Deoghar after Jalabhishek. On the way, they stayed overnight at Thawe in Bihar's Gopalganj and resumed their journey to Siddharthnagar Sunday morning after visiting a local Durga temple.