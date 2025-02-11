Deadly Parvovirus Spreading Among Dogs In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: A highly contagious virus is rapidly spreading among pet dogs in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh and surrounding areas, with officials saying that veterinary clinics are seeing a sharp rise in the cases. Every day, over a dozen infected dogs are being brought to government and private hospitals, prompting veterinarians to urge pet owners to stay alert.

Dr Mazhar Ul Hasan, a veterinarian at a local pet clinic, warned that canine parvovirus is extremely dangerous, spreading quickly from one dog to another. "It weakens dogs at an alarming rate. Once infected, they stop eating, suffer from vomiting and severe diarrhoea, sometimes with blood, and become dangerously weak in just three or four days," he said. The virus spreads through infected faeces, contaminated food, or direct contact with a sick dog. Without timely treatment, survival chances are low, Dr Mazhar Added.

Many pet owners in Hazaribagh have been struggling to save their dogs. Sushil Kumar, a resident of Behimar village, shared his ordeal: "I've had desi dogs (local breed) since childhood, but I had never seen anything like this. A week ago, my dog suddenly stopped eating. Then, it started having foul-smelling diarrhoea. I rushed it to the vet and have been taking it for treatment for three days now. Thankfully, there's some improvement."

One of the worst diseases for dogs, parvovirus cases increase significantly in winter, according to veterinarians. Once a dog is afflicted there is no specific remedy, the only method to safeguard pets is with timely vaccination. To lower their dogs’ risk of infection, experts counsel pet owners to make sure they get parvovirus vaccinations on time and maintain hygienic surroundings.