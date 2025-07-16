Deadly Doda Accident Highlights Safety Concerns On PMGSY Roads In Jammu And Kashmir

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The deadly road accident on Doda-Bharath link road near Ponda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday July 15 has highlighted the safety of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) roads in the union territory where the scheme covers most of the rural roads.

Seven people died while 15 others were injured in the accident when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

People gather at the Government Medical College and Hospital where injured victims are being treated, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (PTI)

As per the initial investigation, it has been found that the 15-seater vehicle was overloaded which led to the accident. As per locals, the spot where the accident took place is narrow and doesn't have a protection wall, which could have stopped the vehicle and minimised casualties.

PMGSY And Road Safety

Most of the rural roads in Jammu and Kashmir are constructed under PMGSY and as per the laid down guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Government of India, the total width of a road in rural area under PMGSY shouldn't exceed 6 meters and carriageway width should be between 3 meters to 3.75 meters. Under the MORTH norms, the macadamisation of the road is to be done only on carriageway with the rest of the road to be left for drainage and protection walls from both sides, wherever needed.

The MORTH rules also stipulate that after every 100 meters, a culvert has to be constructed for smooth flow of rain water so that the road doesn't get damaged during rain and snow seasons.

But there is no provision of construction of crash barriers on PMGSY roads in the detailed project reports. Many accidents on the hilly areas could be averted if crash barriers are put in place while constructing the roads but very few areas have been provided with the crash barriers thereby posing risk of accidents.

Budget Constraints

A senior official of the PMGSY told ETV Bharat that for construction of every kilometer of a road under the scheme, Government of India has earmarked funds of Rs 2.37 crore which will cover excavation, blasting, protection walls, culverts, drain and macadamisation.

"If we find a need for construction of crash barriers on hilly roads, as most of the roads require these barriers, we don't get approval from the higher ups as it exceeds the amount and the project faces delay," the official said.

"Now, what happens when any accident occurs like what happened in Doda yesterday, officials identify the vulnerable areas and recommend construction of crash barriers and if the government approves the same, then the construction commences," he added.

An injured child being shifted to a hospital after an overloaded passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of J&K, in Jammu, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (PTI)

Road Safety Guidelines Ignored?

Another official of PMGSY said that as per the guidelines of GoI, the traffic movement on any new road shouldn't be allowed till the PMGSY authorities give a no objection certificate after completing all the formalities. "But what happens in J&K is that whenever excavation of roads is completed, people are allowed to take their vehicle on that portion. At that point of time, the pressure from local politicians and even heads of local administration also play a role as they face the pressure from the general public to allow their movement," the official said.

"This at times leads to accidents as the road remains vulnerable to any eventuality," he added.

The PMGSY Road Network

As per the official data available, a total of 3294 roads with a total length of 19708.34 kilometers under PMGSY have been completed in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of around Rs 13000 crore to connect hundreds of villages in far off areas where people had to cover the distance on foot earlier.

There are many PMGSY roads which are still under construction and work is going on.

Road Accidents A Cause Of Concern

Around 4990 accidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 in which more than 700 people were killed and over 6000 people were injured.