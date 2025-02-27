ETV Bharat / state

Deadlock Ends In Rajasthan Assembly After Chief Minister Sharma Intervenes

The deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly ended after an intervention by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Congress continues to protest in Rajasthan
Congress continues to protest in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 6:31 PM IST

Jaipur: The week-long deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Thursday after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma intervened, and the protesting Congress MLAs joined the proceedings.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were at loggerheads over the budget statement. Earlier in the day, Congress lawmakers met on the lawn of the MLA quarters outside the Assembly to deliberate their approach. It had announced that the protest outside the House would continue.

The stalemate was triggered by the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had urged both the ruling and opposition benches to cooperate to restore parliamentary debate.

“There should be no place for arrogance on either side. Such impasses have occurred before and have been resolved. However, the BJP is targeting Govind Singh Dotasra, aiming to tarnish Congress’s image,” Gehlot alleged.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully had also accused the BJP of deliberately stalling Assembly proceedings to avoid addressing public concerns. He claimed that ministers were unable to answer opposition queries, leading the BJP to engineer disruptions. “The opposition wants the House to function, but the ruling party’s rigidity is preventing progress,” Jully had said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened inside and outside the Assembly premises. Marshals were deployed inside, while police personnel, both in uniform and plainclothes, were stationed outside. Authorities had also halted traffic near the western gate of the Assembly as a precautionary measure.

Six Congress MLAs—Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Ameen Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakam Ali Khan, and Sanjay Kumar were barred from the House for the entire budget session on 21 February. The opposition had termed the move “undemocratic” and an attack on legislative values.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan Assembly Budget Session: Congress Continues Protest Against Indira Gandhi 'Dadi' Remark
  2. Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment Test Starts; 14 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Jaipur: The week-long deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Thursday after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma intervened, and the protesting Congress MLAs joined the proceedings.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were at loggerheads over the budget statement. Earlier in the day, Congress lawmakers met on the lawn of the MLA quarters outside the Assembly to deliberate their approach. It had announced that the protest outside the House would continue.

The stalemate was triggered by the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had urged both the ruling and opposition benches to cooperate to restore parliamentary debate.

“There should be no place for arrogance on either side. Such impasses have occurred before and have been resolved. However, the BJP is targeting Govind Singh Dotasra, aiming to tarnish Congress’s image,” Gehlot alleged.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully had also accused the BJP of deliberately stalling Assembly proceedings to avoid addressing public concerns. He claimed that ministers were unable to answer opposition queries, leading the BJP to engineer disruptions. “The opposition wants the House to function, but the ruling party’s rigidity is preventing progress,” Jully had said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened inside and outside the Assembly premises. Marshals were deployed inside, while police personnel, both in uniform and plainclothes, were stationed outside. Authorities had also halted traffic near the western gate of the Assembly as a precautionary measure.

Six Congress MLAs—Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Ameen Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakam Ali Khan, and Sanjay Kumar were barred from the House for the entire budget session on 21 February. The opposition had termed the move “undemocratic” and an attack on legislative values.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan Assembly Budget Session: Congress Continues Protest Against Indira Gandhi 'Dadi' Remark
  2. Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment Test Starts; 14 Lakh Candidates To Appear

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASHOK GEHLOTRAJASTHAN BUDGET SESSIONRAJASTHAN VIDHAN SABHA DEADLOCKRAJASTHAN ASSEMBLYRAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY DEADLOCK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.