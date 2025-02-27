ETV Bharat / state

Deadlock Ends In Rajasthan Assembly After Chief Minister Sharma Intervenes

Jaipur: The week-long deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Thursday after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma intervened, and the protesting Congress MLAs joined the proceedings.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were at loggerheads over the budget statement. Earlier in the day, Congress lawmakers met on the lawn of the MLA quarters outside the Assembly to deliberate their approach. It had announced that the protest outside the House would continue.

The stalemate was triggered by the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had urged both the ruling and opposition benches to cooperate to restore parliamentary debate.

“There should be no place for arrogance on either side. Such impasses have occurred before and have been resolved. However, the BJP is targeting Govind Singh Dotasra, aiming to tarnish Congress’s image,” Gehlot alleged.