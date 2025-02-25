ETV Bharat / state

Deadlock Continues Over Indira Gandhi 'Daadi' Remark Row In Rajasthan Assembly

Police personnel block the path of Congress supporters during a protest outside the Rajasthan assembly against state minister Avinash Gehlot's comments regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in Jaipur on Monday. ( ANI )

Jaipur: The deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly continued on the fifth straight day on Tuesday as the opposition Congress intensified its protest against BJP Minister Avinash Gehlot's 'Daadi' remark about former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the House.

A political storm has ensued over Gehlot's remarks on Feb 21 which infuriated the Opposition Congress as the grand old party demanded expunging of the statement and apology by the BJP leader.

The row escalated further after the Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended six of the protesting Congress MLA including state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra as ruckus broke out in the House over the remarks against Indira Gandhi which the Congress perceived as insulting to the former PM.

The six Congress MLAs, including PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday for "indecent behaviour".

In solidarity with the suspended Congress legislators, fellow legislators also refrained from entering the Assembly as a mark of protest.