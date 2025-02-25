Deadlock Continues Over Indira Gandhi 'Daadi' Remark Row In Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: The deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly continued on the fifth straight day on Tuesday as the opposition Congress intensified its protest against BJP Minister Avinash Gehlot's 'Daadi' remark about former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the House.
A political storm has ensued over Gehlot's remarks on Feb 21 which infuriated the Opposition Congress as the grand old party demanded expunging of the statement and apology by the BJP leader.
The row escalated further after the Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended six of the protesting Congress MLA including state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra as ruckus broke out in the House over the remarks against Indira Gandhi which the Congress perceived as insulting to the former PM.
The six Congress MLAs, including PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday for "indecent behaviour".
In solidarity with the suspended Congress legislators, fellow legislators also refrained from entering the Assembly as a mark of protest.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, while speaking with ETV Bharat, said that the opposition has made “every possible effort to resolve the deadlock, but the ruling party is not giving up its stubbornness”.
“We expressed regret over the entire incident. Our protest will continue until the deadlock is over. If our MLAs (suspended) are prevented from entering the House, we will protest at the western gate of the Assembly,” the LoP said.
Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra has targeted the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government over the issue and even alleged an internal rift within the saffron party.
“It is a fight between the Speaker and the Chief Minister. BJP is punishing the public for its internal conflict,” Dotasra said.
