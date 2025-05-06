ETV Bharat / state

Deadline For Bypolls On Two Jammu Kashmir Seats Ends In April; Political Parties Ready To Contest, Await ECI Nod

Srinagar: With the Election Commission of India completing summary electoral roll revision in two assembly constituencies of Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir which are slated for bye-elections, the poll body is yet to notify dates for polls despite the passing of six months deadline.

Both these two seats fell vacant in October and November last year. The Budgam seat fell vacant after Omar Abdullah, who had won the seat besides Ganderbal, retained the latter. Nagrota seat fell vacant following the death of NC-turned-BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, who had won from the seat.

The six months’ time elapsed in April, however, there are no signs of holding elections yet from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RPA), a bye-election for filling a vacancy must be held within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy.

For delaying polls, the Section lists two exceptions: the remainder of the term is less than one year or if the ECI, in consultation with the Government of India, certifies that it is difficult to hold elections within the six months.

The first assembly elections to elect 90 legislators in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases from 18 September to 1 October in 2024, after a gap of ten years. However, two assembly constituencies of Budgam in Kashmir and Nagrota in Jammu fell vacant.

Budgam fell vacant on 21 October last year after the National Conference Omar Abdullah, who had also won from Ganderbal assembly seat, vacated it to retain Ganderbal seat. The JK chief minister had won both the Budgam seat by defeating People's Democratic Party (PDP)’s young candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by 18,485 votes, and the Ganderbal seat. Being the Abdullah’s family bastion, Omar retained Ganderbal which he had won by 10,574 votes against the PDP’s candidate Bashir Mir.

The Nagrota seat fell vacant due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Davender Singh Rana. Before taking his oath as MLA, Rana, 59, died on November 1, 2024 after illness. He had won from the seat by defeating his closest rival and NC candidate Joginder Singh by 30,472 votes. Rana’s daughter Devyani Rana has been holding a series of activities in the constituency and is all set to contest the polls on BJP ticket.